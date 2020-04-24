Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE: HIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/14/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/10/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Hartford Financial Services Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

