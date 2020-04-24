Crown (CCK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crown (NYSE: CCK):

4/17/2020 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $87.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Crown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

3/23/2020 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

3/18/2020 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Crown had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $93.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Crown was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Crown stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Get Crown Holdings Inc alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd increased its holdings in Crown by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.