Finlay Minerals (CVE:FYL) Trading 16.7% Higher

Finlay Minerals Ltd (CVE:FYL) shares rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 32,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 53,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.50.

About Finlay Minerals (CVE:FYL)

Finlay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. It focuses on the exploration for gold rich copper porphyry, epithermal gold, and mesothermal silver-copper targets, as well as lead, zinc, arsenic, bismuth, and tellurium deposits.

