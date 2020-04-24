Libero Copper (CVE:LBC) Stock Price Up 15%

Libero Copper Corp (CVE:LBC)’s stock price rose 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, approximately 3,303,725 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 282,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

About Libero Copper (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.