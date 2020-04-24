Enforcer Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 10%

Enforcer Gold Corp (CVE:VEIN) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 4,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 57,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4,480.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50,585.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12,646.54.

Enforcer Gold Company Profile (CVE:VEIN)

Enforcer Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 50% interest in Roger gold-copper project covering approximately 987 hectare located in Chibougamau, Quebec; and also holds 100% in Waswanipi gold project covering approximately 19,352 hectare situated in west of Chibougamau and northeast of Val d'Or.

