Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE: RBS) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/15/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/9/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/7/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/27/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/26/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

3/18/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/16/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – Royal Bank of Scotland Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE RBS opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.61. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC alerts:

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.