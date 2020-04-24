Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) traded up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 61,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 90,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31.

Rio Silver Company Profile (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

