Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Trading Down 100%

Shares of Fremont Gold Ltd (CVE:FRE) traded down 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 97,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 75,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$208,866.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06.

About Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE)

Fremont Gold Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration and development company with interests in gold projects in the state of Nevada. The company's flagship properties are the Gold Bar property that comprises approximately 2,235 hectares and is located in the historic Gold Bar mining district in Eureka County; and Gold Canyon project that consists of 26 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 186 hectares situated in Eureka County, Nevada.

