Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 3.1%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, 85,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 134,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $19.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21.

About Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company's flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

