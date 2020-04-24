ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

ESSA Pharma Inc (CVE:EPI)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.42 and last traded at C$5.42, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

The firm has a market cap of $120.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 38.04 and a quick ratio of 37.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.93.

ESSA Pharma (CVE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.06).

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

