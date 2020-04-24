iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) shares dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.31, approximately 112,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 131,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,139,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,691,000 after buying an additional 450,630 shares during the last quarter.

