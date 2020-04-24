ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.24, 14,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

