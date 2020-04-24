Strata-X Energy (CVE:SXE) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Strata-X Energy Ltd (CVE:SXE) dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 35,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76.

Strata-X Energy Company Profile (CVE:SXE)

Strata-X Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and gas properties in the United States and Africa. The company focuses on its 100% owned Serowe Coal Seam Gas (CSG) Project that covers an area of approximately 680,000 acres located in the Kalahari Basin CSG fairway in the Republic of Botswana.

