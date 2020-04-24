SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) Trading Up 0.4%

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.11, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 1,047.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

