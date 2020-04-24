Baring Emerging Europe (LON:BEE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Baring Emerging Europe plc (LON:BEE)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.66), approximately 6,235 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 8,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.60).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 578.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.05.

Get Baring Emerging Europe alerts:

In other Baring Emerging Europe news, insider Calum Thomson acquired 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 760 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £9,940.80 ($13,076.56). Also, insider Vivien Gould acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,650 ($6,116.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,808 shares of company stock worth $1,925,580 in the last 90 days.

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Baring Emerging Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baring Emerging Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.