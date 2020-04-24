Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Trading Up 1%

Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.12, 3,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

