iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) Trading Up 1.8%

iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, approximately 959,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,404% from the average daily volume of 38,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

