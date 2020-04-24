FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (NASDAQ:MBSD) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.99, 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 16,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 136,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 65,155 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.