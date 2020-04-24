Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Trading Up 2.2%

Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $26.32, approximately 26,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03.

