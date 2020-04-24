iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Softs Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJS) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.96, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88.

