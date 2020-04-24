AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) Stock Price Up 0%

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.00 and last traded at $46.92, approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 374.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

