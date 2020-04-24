SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 5,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

