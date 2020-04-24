SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.10, approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 5,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hartford Financial Services Group
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hartford Financial Services Group
Crown – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Crown – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
Finlay Minerals Trading 16.7% Higher
Finlay Minerals Trading 16.7% Higher
Libero Copper Stock Price Up 15%
Libero Copper Stock Price Up 15%
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cincinnati Financial
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cincinnati Financial


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report