PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, approximately 26,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 74,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:STPZ)

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Price Down 0%
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Price Down 0%
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Trading Up 0.3%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Shares Up 0.2%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Shares Up 0.2%
Short Interest in FB Financial Corp Decreases By 7.4%
Short Interest in FB Financial Corp Decreases By 7.4%
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly Clark Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly Clark Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report