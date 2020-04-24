PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Stock Price Down 0%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.26 and last traded at $52.26, approximately 26,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 74,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Financial Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

