Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.32 and last traded at $34.37, approximately 34,100 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 26,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

