FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.54, 3,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

