FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.58 and last traded at $52.54, 3,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Price Down 0%
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Price Down 0%
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Trading Up 0.3%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Shares Up 0.2%
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Shares Up 0.2%
Short Interest in FB Financial Corp Decreases By 7.4%
Short Interest in FB Financial Corp Decreases By 7.4%
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly Clark Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly Clark Corp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report