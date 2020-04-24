Short Interest in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Decreases By 7.4%

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 972,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

FBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on FB Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in FB Financial by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in FB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $606.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.51. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $40.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.13 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

