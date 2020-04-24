Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimberly Clark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

KMB stock opened at $140.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after acquiring an additional 25,669 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

