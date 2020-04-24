Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Identiv Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Identiv in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $7.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Identiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 60,671 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 178,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $884,541.60. Insiders have acquired 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.