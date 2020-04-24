Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Insider Mark Wilson Sells 216,988 Shares

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37), for a total transaction of £60,756.64 ($79,921.92).

LON AML opened at GBX 53.75 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.81 million and a PE ratio of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 353.13 ($4.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 394.11.

AML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price (down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 288 ($3.79) to GBX 199 ($2.62) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

