Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, with a total value of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,085,384,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $62,362,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

