Cameco (CCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.96. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$7.69 and a 52-week high of C$15.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

