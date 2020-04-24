RLI (NYSE:RLI) Stock Price Down 11.9% on Disappointing Earnings

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) dropped 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $70.58 and last traded at $71.44, approximately 581,070 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 275,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.08.

The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.68 million. RLI had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.