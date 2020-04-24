Financial Analysis: BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) & Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of BIO-TECHNE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Prevail Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-TECHNE $714.01 million 11.27 $96.07 million $3.80 55.19 Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.19 million ($2.22) -6.39

BIO-TECHNE has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics. Prevail Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-TECHNE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BIO-TECHNE and Prevail Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIO-TECHNE 0 3 6 0 2.67 Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus price target of $223.71, indicating a potential upside of 6.67%. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.47%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than BIO-TECHNE.

Profitability

This table compares BIO-TECHNE and Prevail Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-TECHNE 26.20% 12.45% 7.80% Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BIO-TECHNE beats Prevail Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, such as cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment offers Biologics tools for researchers to interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Western blot, an assay for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment provides blood chemistry and gas quality controls, hematology instrument controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market. Bio-Techne Corporation has a strategic cooperation agreement with Micropoint Bioscience. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. It has strategic partnership with NanoString Technologies. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

