Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) a €208.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €199.78 ($232.30).

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €260.20 ($302.56) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €213.43 and its 200 day moving average is €200.21.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

