Analyzing Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) and Its Rivals

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -2.50 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $310.96 million -$116.81 million 4.57

Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 0.34, meaning that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Esports Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 77 122 106 2 2.11

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.41%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

