Reviewing CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) & FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 0 2 7 0 2.78

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.42%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 38.75% 11.64% 4.14% FirstEnergy 8.26% 19.57% 3.37%

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and FirstEnergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.03 billion 1.01 $2.72 billion N/A N/A FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 2.11 $912.00 million $2.58 16.68

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FirstEnergy.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats CENTRAIS ELETRI/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 71,068 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

