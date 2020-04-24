-$0.18 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 16,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $421,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,017. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $568.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.18. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $35.73.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.