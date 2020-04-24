Brokerages Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $1.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned X Financial an industry rank of 136 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

XYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

X Financial stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. X Financial has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $133.30 million, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in X Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

