Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Perceptron’s rating score has declined by 200% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Perceptron an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCP. B. Riley downgraded shares of Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

PRCP stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Perceptron has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.72.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. Research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRCP. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perceptron in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perceptron by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

