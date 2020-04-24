Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.54). Heron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,361,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $290,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,384,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,563,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,537,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 847,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,376,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,337,000 after purchasing an additional 663,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

