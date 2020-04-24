$0.14 EPS Expected for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 883.05, a quick ratio of 883.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $143.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $183,100 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

