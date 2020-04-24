Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.30 ($36.40) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.83 ($46.32).

Shares of SHL opened at €40.27 ($46.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a 1-year high of €45.20 ($52.56).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

