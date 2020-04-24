Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.83 ($46.32).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €40.27 ($46.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.14) and a fifty-two week high of €45.20 ($52.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.71.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

