UBS Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €118.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

SAP stock opened at €108.12 ($125.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €102.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €116.15. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a market cap of $129.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

