Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,060. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. Allegiance Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $455.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.56.

Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

