$0.39 EPS Expected for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.44. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

CG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,819,709.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares in the company, valued at $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,393 shares of company stock worth $6,038,347 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

