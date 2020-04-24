Analysts Expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLINERX LTD/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). BIOLINERX LTD/S posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIOLINERX LTD/S.

Get BIOLINERX LTD/S alerts:

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.33).

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLINERX LTD/S stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BIOLINERX LTD/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLRX stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLINERX LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.