Reviewing Maverix Metals (MMX) and The Competition

Maverix Metals (NYSE: MMX) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Maverix Metals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Maverix Metals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Maverix Metals Competitors 699 2613 2342 88 2.32

Maverix Metals currently has a consensus target price of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 67.45%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 1.88%. Given Maverix Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million -$7.67 million 71.33 Maverix Metals Competitors $1.81 billion $152.63 million 39.52

Maverix Metals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maverix Metals. Maverix Metals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Maverix Metals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals -22.20% 3.30% 2.78% Maverix Metals Competitors -7.82% 1.68% 1.10%

Dividends

Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Maverix Metals pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Maverix Metals rivals beat Maverix Metals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

