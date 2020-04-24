-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 384,574 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 109,274 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -30.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

