Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as high as $114.37 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 5022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.44.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Wingstop by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

